jaygatties on October 18, 2019

I want to preference this by saying I love your competitors and always will. I will also say I walked into your shop today wanting to hate you. But, you happen to be the only PC in SW Michigan that carries Presto!, which until today, was my "holy grail" brand, based on trying it once a few months ago and not being able to find it sense. Too much temptation to ignore, so I decided to swallowed my pride and gave you guys a go. Boy, was I wrong.... A+++++++++ experience from beginning to end. I loved the fact that I was able to shoot the shit with the budtender, despite the fact that I knew exactly what I wanted ahead of time. he didn't rush me out the door. I love that. Sure, they are corporate and a bit pricey, but the experience was outstanding. As long as you carry Presto!, I will be a customer. Glad I was wrong