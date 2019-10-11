Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Instagram: @Herbologygram
Facebook: @HerbologyMMJ
Conveniently located off of I94, just ten minutes from downtown Ann Arbor, our well-stocked provisioning center offers a wide selection of Michigan-grown and nationally recognized brands. Not sure where to start? Our dedicated Herbologists plan regular patient outreach events, educational seminars and vendor days to help you understand our products and your options. Stop by and say hello! We’re here to help.