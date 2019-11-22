RyconPayne on January 19, 2020

Went there tonight to try out the newest dispensary near me, and grab a gram. Ended up with a gram of 29% Mai Tai that was excellent. Was also surprised to find some gummies that are ten 50 mg mango gummies, for a total of 500 mg. I need pretty strong edibles, so while I was hopeful these would be good, I didn't expect them to be. Turns out that I was wrong. I ate three (150 mg), and I feel great! Really happy these, and will be back for more. The dispensery is clearly new, with a very full staff that are maybe a little too eager to help. They are great, and will probably relax some with time. They are super helpful though, and have booklets with the information on the strains they carry, so if you need to know your bud tender is knowledgeable about their flower, and not just making things up, this place is for you.