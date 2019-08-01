Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/herbologymmj/
Instagram: @herbologygram
ER-bology. HER-bology. Call us whatever you like — as long as you don’t call us a dispensary. Sure, technically, we’re a dispensary. But, we do things differently around here. We don’t call ourselves Bud Tenders. We’re Herbologists who share a healthy obsession with the science behind the cannabis plant, and all it can do for your body and soul. We’re not a typical store. We’re part of a community. We operate in the same hometowns where we live and work with our family and friends. Our spaces are as welcoming and warm as your local hangout, and we’re a respected and active member of the community.
Here you’ll find high-quality medical marijuana products including flower, concentrates, tinctures, vape pens and topicals. Another feature of our Oklahoma City location: one-on-one consultations to help educate patients on the power of our favorite plant. We’d love to meet you. Come say hello.