Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/herbologymmj/
Instagram: @herbologygram
Located in historic Old Town Gaithersburg, Herbology proudly serves the area’s diverse population. In our inviting retail space, patients can shop a variety of products ranging from flower and pre-rolls to tinctures, topicals, concentrates and more. Plus, you can order online and skip the line. Even easier? Set up your order for delivery. We make it simple for our patients to get what they need.