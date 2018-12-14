Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/herbologymmj/
Instagram: @herbologygram
Set inside an easy-to-access shopping center at 1220 Buchholzer Blvd., our Cuyahoga Falls location is the first Herbology dispensary we opened in Ohio. You’ll find us near the gorgeous Cuyahoga Valley National Park, about a block north from Chapel Hill Mall. Whether you’re looking for flower, edibles, topicals or even wellness events with local partners, we’ll have you covered and we can’t wait to meet you.