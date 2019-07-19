Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Instagram: @herbologygram
Facebook: www.facebook.com/HerbologyMMJ/
ER-bology. HER-bology. Call us whatever you like — as long as you don’t call us a dispensary. Sure, technically, we’re a dispensary. But, we do things differently around here. We don’t call ourselves Bud Tenders. We’re Herbologists who share a healthy obsession with the science behind the cannabis plant, and all it can do for your body and soul. We’re not a typical store. We’re part of a community. We operate in the same hometowns where we live and work with our family and friends. Our spaces are as welcoming and warm as your local hangout, and we’re a respected and active member of the community.