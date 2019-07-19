For full menu and online ordering, visit https://www.myherbology.com/pennsylvania/king-of-prussia/menu. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/herbologymmj/ Instagram: @herbologygram Located about 30 minutes northwest of Philadelphia near the King of Prussia Mall, Herbology sits among many restaurants and shops. Whether you’re looking for flower, tinctures, concentrates or even wellness events, we’ll have you covered. Looking for more information on the power of our favorite plant? We’ll be hosting educational seminars and meet-and-greets for the community.