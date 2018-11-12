For full menu and online ordering, visit https://www.myherbology.com/pennsylvania/lebanon/menu. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/herbologymmj/ Instagram: @herbologygram Set inside the Farmers Trust Company building along the main street, Herbology Lebanon sits near many well-known businesses in town. We’re located directly across the street from the year-round indoor Lebanon Farmers Market and down the street from a popular craft brewery. Whether you’re looking for flower, tinctures, concentrates or even educational and wellness events, we’ll have you covered and we can’t wait to meet you.