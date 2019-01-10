kevinhadden420
Highly recommended. ,Great assortment of products. Staff. Is nice and knowledgeable. And very helpful Thank u to those who have helped me. You know who u are Thanks again Kevin
4.2
10 reviews
Absolutely horrible. I gave them one shot before and they blew it then. Wrong labels, wrong product, AND NOW THE OLD BAIT & SWITCH. Please allow me to tell you about my latest and LAST visit. You walk in a vestibule and your ID's are held hostage while you are told to have a seat in the waiting room????? They force questionares down your throat, even as you realize they don't have the right to ask any of the questions. It is a violation of your privacy and HIPPA. You are escorted back & since I just checked their website AND called, I ask for item #1, pills. I am told they don't have it. I ask for item #2 flower, they don't have it. But they handwrote a list by THC content. I look, pis---, and ask for another flower they say they have. When I was told they don't have it, I say, "You have got to be kidding me.". As I say I am out of here, staffer wants to help me pick some other stuff. I storm out. P.S. Also, I would not be surprised to hear they have illegal counterfeiting going on. My first visit, patients were telling me check what you ordered. Others were telling me their boxes had changed. If anyone has been keeping up with the latest news, counterfeit boxes can be bought through Amazon. Imagone what a dispensary can do, fronting as one while money pours in every possible way.
First off everyone is mad cause they have a flower shortage right. So it’s not the people in the dispensary workings fault so don’t be ignorant to them ! But I jus went there today and JUSTIN B helped me get sum wax and 2 carts. Stand up guy very easy to talk to. Very knowledgeable about the products and etc. I’ve been to every dispensary in the eastern PA and the staff at Morton herbogly is the best. Jus because they don’t have flower doesn’t mean it’s acculty the person u are talkin to fault! My go to dispensary! Allways good trips and more to come. Thanks ! 🤟🏼
Don’t even bother
The worst menu selection of all the dispensaries. They hardly ever have anything, flower, oil, disposables. And how is it that another dispensary gets the Grassroots products before Herbology does??? And the other place sells the grams and 8ths cheaper than Herbology does?? And have more of the Grassroots products?? Makes NO SENSE.
Staff is lacking in cannabis knowledge and they never have anything in stock. This is the Morton location. Just terrible. I'd rather drive an extra 10 minutes to beyond hello or keystone shops in South Philly.
I’m never ever disappointed when I leave here 💯💯 great service and so helpful .. they offer u the best and trust me it’s the VERY BEST !! Will forever be a customer 💯
great location and staff
Very clean, with a friendly staff.
Great service and energy for my first time in a shop I plan on going back next week