VAL-DAL on October 26, 2019

Absolutely horrible. I gave them one shot before and they blew it then. Wrong labels, wrong product, AND NOW THE OLD BAIT & SWITCH. Please allow me to tell you about my latest and LAST visit. You walk in a vestibule and your ID's are held hostage while you are told to have a seat in the waiting room????? They force questionares down your throat, even as you realize they don't have the right to ask any of the questions. It is a violation of your privacy and HIPPA. You are escorted back & since I just checked their website AND called, I ask for item #1, pills. I am told they don't have it. I ask for item #2 flower, they don't have it. But they handwrote a list by THC content. I look, pis---, and ask for another flower they say they have. When I was told they don't have it, I say, "You have got to be kidding me.". As I say I am out of here, staffer wants to help me pick some other stuff. I storm out. P.S. Also, I would not be surprised to hear they have illegal counterfeiting going on. My first visit, patients were telling me check what you ordered. Others were telling me their boxes had changed. If anyone has been keeping up with the latest news, counterfeit boxes can be bought through Amazon. Imagone what a dispensary can do, fronting as one while money pours in every possible way.