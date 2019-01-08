Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Our highly anticipated Westminster dispensary is conveniently located in Corporate Center Court. With plenty of parking, and close proximity to Town Mall, we’re happy to become a part of your shopping routine. We offer a range of medical cannabis products and expertise, plus we host social events and educational sessions for our community.