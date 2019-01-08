Klane690 on November 23, 2019

Herbology is a go-to for me, not only for convenience but because of the selection, pricing, and staff. Their point system is awesome, too. Kris, Tara, and Jawan (sorry if I butchered the spelling!) are extremely knowledgeable and great at making suggestions based upon what I'm looking for. Everyone there has always been extremely kind, helpful, and patient as I ask to look at tons of strains and terps. Definitely make it a point to stop in!