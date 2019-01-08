cfisch08
Consistently competitive prices. I haven't found regularly priced half o's for 165 outside a "daily sale" for other dispensaries. Super friendly staff. HUGE menu.
herbology has upgraded a lot since their first initially opened in June. The prices are better the stock is nice and banana kush is the bomb. wait time was non-existent. if you've already come here and didn't like your experience I suggest you go back and try it now.
Great people great place dank buds
absolute garbage. the staff is garbage and so are the prices. hope carroll gets a better dispensary soon.
Herbology is a go-to for me, not only for convenience but because of the selection, pricing, and staff. Their point system is awesome, too. Kris, Tara, and Jawan (sorry if I butchered the spelling!) are extremely knowledgeable and great at making suggestions based upon what I'm looking for. Everyone there has always been extremely kind, helpful, and patient as I ask to look at tons of strains and terps. Definitely make it a point to stop in!
This dispensary is my go to ALWAYS. They always have such good attitudes and are all so extremely friendly. Always knowledgeable and helpful, this team never lets me down. I come here WAY to often but I can’t help it because they feel like my own little family. Love you guys!
By far, the best selection and prices in the state! The friendly knowledgeable staff always points me in the right direction on which products are best for my needs.
The staff is always friendly, the products are always phenomenal, and the rewards system is a huge draw for me. I'll definitely recommend this place to my friends, and be back in the future.
Tara and Chris are the absolute bomb! They are extremely enthusiastic and well informed which helps a lot, especially with the wide variety of DANK buds that this place offers! Just went in for the first time today and I think I found my new main spot! Thanks guys! See you soon :)
First time visiting this location and I could not have been more pleased! Tara and Chris were absolutely awesome and so helpful! They had amazing deals and a great variety to choose from. 10/10 will be back very soon!!