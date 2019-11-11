Follow
Herbs House
206-557-7388
Deals
SAVE 20% Every Tuesday
Valid 3/4/2019 – 12/31/2025
Yes, It's true! SAVE 20% Storewide Every Tuesday at Herbs House!
Discount not to be combined with any other offer/sale.
Visit www.HerbsHouse.org FULL MENU
from www.herbshouse.org
50%
THC
50%
CBD
Carl Sagan
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Golden Pineapple
from Phat Panda
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$12.251 g
In-store only
Tahiti Lime
from Kindness Cannabis
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahiti Lime
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Golden Pineapple
from Phat Panda
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$12.251 g
In-store only
Mr. Moxey's THC Peppermint
from Mr. Moxey's Mints
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
North American Sativa
Strain
$33each
In-store only
Mr. Moxey's THC Cinnamon
from Mr. Moxey's Mints
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
North American Indica
Strain
$33each
In-store only
www.HerbsHouse.org FULL MENU
from www.herbshouse.org
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
Carl Sagan
Strain
$4.2each
In-store only
Mr. Moxey's CBD 1:1 Balance Cinnamon
from Mr. Moxey's Mints
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$39.5each
In-store only
Mr. Moxey's CBD 5:1 Peppermint
from Mr. Moxey's Mints
20mg
THC
100mg
CBD
North American Sativa
Strain
$39.5each
In-store only
Mr. Moxey's THC Elevate Peppermint
from Mr. Moxey's Mints
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$33each
In-store only
Mr. Moxey's CBD 5:1 Ginger
from Mr. Moxey's Mints
20mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Afghani CBD
Strain
$39.5each
In-store only
Mr. Moxey's CBD 1:1 Balance Peppermint
from Mr. Moxey's Mints
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
North American Sativa
Strain
$39.5each
In-store only
Mr. Moxey's CBD 25:1 Peppermint
from Mr. Moxey's Mints
20mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$66each
In-store only
Mr. Moxey's THC Elevate Ginger
from Mr. Moxey's Mints
100%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$33each
In-store only