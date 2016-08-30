420noscope26
This place is poorly run, the people in charge don't seem to care, not much selection and higher prices than the other shops in town. I felt unwelcome by the guy bud tending there, seemed like he was annoyed that he had to help me
Very unprofessional and always raising prices.
service is the worst. employees act like you walked in on their high school party and you weren't invited. a real blast from the past when you had to buy weed from the local degenerates. any other store in town will have better service.
Hi there, I am so sorry to hear about your experience. That is unacceptable. Our stores and our budtenders are meant to make you feel welcome and happy! Please send me an email so I can hear more details about your experience and hopefully make things better for you. Elizabeth@mngenterprise.com
Very nice location
Thanks for the support!
Don’t go here
Hi there, I am sorry you feel this way. Please email me personally so we can discuss your poor experience at our store. We would love the chance to learn from our mistakes, Elizabeth@mngmail.com
This place is bomb. Quality, and consistent.
Thank you so kindly!! We appreciate you! :)
This used to be my spot to go. But with the management changing and the prices going up it's gone to s**t. Sorry guys I used to come in and all your shelves were stocked. The shelves looks empty and the employees look lost and are rude all the time now.
Hi there, I am so sorry to hear about your less than nice experience with us. I will communicate this to our team and we will work to make sure this does not happen again. We really appreciate your honesty and your past loyalty to us, as this will help us grow as a company.
I just want to state that as of June 2019 this shop is under new management! I've always had a good vibe experience here, try it out again if you had a bad first time! They still have great deals and just wait for all the new vendor days and events they will be hosting!
This is true! Thank you for the support Sabqueen, we appreciate you :) Hope to see you soon!
$60 ounce not $50
Correct! Enjoy 20% off all Flower on Sundays too!
the people here are always super friendly and helpful. I have bad luck with being the one who gets the defective cartridge. but no matter how many times it happens they always replace it for me and are really nice about it. I tell all my friends that this is the best weed shop in Corvallis. Its the only one I shop at.
Anon, we try to always be happy and helpful. We are the nice guys and gals! Thank you for referring your friends. Come in on your next visit and let us know about your review to receive $10 off glass and accessories.