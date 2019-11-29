Follow
HI Casual Cannabis Astoria
503-325-4078
629 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 226
Show All 133
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$1000
Deals
DAILY HAPPY HOUR
Come in between 3-5 for an extra 5% on top of our daily deal!
Excludes Bargain Shelf Products
DAILY HAPPY HOUR
Come in between 3-5 for an extra 5% on top of our daily deal!
Excludes Bargain Shelf Products
Staff picks
Pulse
from Vuber
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
All Products
Durban Poison
from BJ's A Grade
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Kush
from Millerville Farms
24.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Big Betty P
from Fr33dom Farms
29%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Betty P
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Pineapple
from Burnt River Farms
15.7%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Trainwreck
from BJ's A Grade
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Trainwreck
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Punch #7
from Oregonic Farm
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Punch #7
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Midnight Snack
from Meraki Gardens
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Midnight Snack
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The Bizz
from Injoy Cannabis
26%
THC
0%
CBD
the Bizz
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tropical Sleigh Ride
from Liontree (Liontree Farms)
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropical Sleigh Ride
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Papaya Punch
from Cold Frame Farms
22.37%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Papaya punch
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Diamond
from Belushi's Farm
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Diamond
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dosimints #6
from Oregonic Farm
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Dosimints #6
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wild Thai x (Gelato x DoSiDos)
from Phyre
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Wild Thai x (Gelato x DoSiDos)
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wild Thai
from Phyre
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Wild Thai
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Cyclone
from Meraki Gardens
6.7%
THC
14.4%
CBD
Sour Cyclone
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue
from Meraki Gardens
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Cookies
from Eleven Eleven
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
White Cookies
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Full Metal Jacket
from Shango
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Full Metal Jacket
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Skunk
from Rain Water Gardens
26.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Skunk
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Wise
from Ebb & Flow
4.5%
THC
6.69%
CBD
Jack Wise
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Humble Pie
from Shango
24.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Humble Pie
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Avi
from Eugenius
0.75%
THC
16%
CBD
Avi
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Juice
from Shango
15.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Juice
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Palpatine
from Shango
25.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Palpatine
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Zkittles
from Frontier Farms
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Zkittles
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Glazed Apricot #2
from Trichome Farms
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Glazed Apricot #2
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Cookies
from Urban Pharms
10.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Fudgy Brownie Bites
from Laurie + MaryJane
50%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Purple Heart 1g Pre-Roll
from Table Rock Farms
22.31%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Purple Heart
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Sticky Bitch
from Garden of the Gods
26.24%
THC
2%
CBD
Sticky Bitch
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lifter FECO
from OM Extracts
3.17%
THC
57.76%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Durban Poison FECO
from OM Extracts
38.62%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Sour Tsunami FECO
from OM Extracts
6.02%
THC
42.99%
CBD
Sour Tsunami
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Smawg FECO
from OM Extracts
15.27%
THC
33.34%
CBD
Smawg
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Chemdawg Sweet & Sour Winterized CO2 Oil
from OM Extracts
4.98%
THC
47.64%
CBD
Chemdawg Sweet & Sour
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Viper Cookies Winterized CO2 Oil
from OM Extracts
48.19%
THC
2.87%
CBD
Viper Cookies
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
9 Pound Hammer FECO
from OM Extracts
26.54%
THC
19.64%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Galactic Glue FECO
from OM Extracts
48.96%
THC
0.83%
CBD
Galactic Glue
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
CBD Yummy Winterized CO2 Oil
from OM Extracts
37.44%
THC
24.87%
CBD
CBD Yummy
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
12345 ... 16