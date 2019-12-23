50 products
Regular Specials Sundays-Thursdays
Sundays- 15% off for Medical Patients Mondays- 10% off the ENTIRE Store Tuesdays- 15% off Concentrates Wednesdays- 15% off Top Shelf Flower $50+ an eighth Thursdays - 20% off Select Half Ounces
Discounts may not be combined and are subject to change without notice
All Products
Sherblato
from Superfly
25.06%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
Benevolence
from Craft Canna
24.72%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
Animal Mints
from Gold Seal SF
27.04%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Animal Mint
Strain
$50⅛ oz
Red Congolese
from Congo Club
20.44%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Red Congolese
Strain
$50⅛ oz
Dreamweaver #7
from Kings Garden
22.34%
THC
1.43%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
Half-Dome
from West Coast Sunrise
18.16%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
Sugar Pyne
from West Coast Sunrise
17.22%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
Blu-Z Girls
from Santa Cruz Canna Farms
15%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
Cakewalk
from Kings Garden
20.33%
THC
1.13%
CBD
Cakewalk
Strain
$50⅛ oz
White Congo
from Congo Club
22.06%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
C. Banana
from Utopia California Cannabis
24.45%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
Mango AF
from Madrone California
25.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango AF
Strain
$55⅛ oz
Tahoe OG
from SOURCE Cannabis Farms
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$50⅛ oz
Larry OG
from SOURCE Cannabis Farms
24.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Larry OG
Strain
$50⅛ oz
Vanilla Wafer
from Northern Emeralds
22%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Vanilla Wafer
Strain
$45⅛ oz
Banjo
from Madrone California
27.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Banjo
Strain
$50⅛ oz
Premium Jack
from Triple 7
19.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Premium Jack
Strain
$35¼ oz
Ghost OG
from Sessions Supply Co
27.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$45⅛ oz
Lava Cake
from LitHouse
21.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$60⅛ oz
Root Beer
from Pacific Cultivation
23.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Root Beer
Strain
$30⅛ oz
Lime Pop
from Pacific Cultivation
16.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Lime Pop
Strain
$30⅛ oz
Viper Cookies
from Madrone California
24.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Viper Cookies
Strain
$55⅛ oz
Harlequin x GDP 1:1
from Pure Beauty
7.02%
THC
7.7%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$50⅛ oz
Doc's OG
from Pacific Cultivation
21.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Doc’s OG
Strain
$30⅛ oz
Candy Apple Kush
from Pacific Cultivation
24.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Candy Apple Kush
Strain
$101 g
Lime Pop
from Pacific Cultivation
16.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Lime Pop
Strain
$101 g
Baklava
from AlienLabs
28.15%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$75⅛ oz
Biscotti
from Connected Cannabis Co.
22.73%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$75⅛ oz
Bon Bons
from Unknown Brand
22.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Bon Bons
Strain
$60⅛ oz
California Dreamz
from West Coast Sunrise
27.3%
THC
0%
CBD
California Dreamz
Strain
$50⅛ oz
Glazed Apricot Gelato
from Unknown Brand
20.21%
THC
0%
CBD
Glazed Apricot Gelato
Strain
$55⅛ oz
Miracle Alien Cookies (MAC)
from Floracal Farms
25.62%
THC
0.5%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$60⅛ oz
Oro Blanco
from Madrone Farms
25.55%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
Reserve OG
from Humboldt County Indoor
22.55%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Reserve OG
Strain
$60⅛ oz
Sherbacio
from AlienLabs
21.84%
THC
0%
CBD
$75⅛ oz
Swazi Red Burmese
from Sproutways
___
THC
___
CBD
$270pack of 10
High Biscus
from Sproutways
___
THC
___
CBD
$270pack of 10
Purple Mexican Thai
from Sproutways
___
THC
___
CBD
$140pack of 10
Yeshe
from Sproutways
___
THC
___
CBD
$190pack of 10
Black Triangle
from Sproutways
___
THC
___
CBD
$140pack of 10
12