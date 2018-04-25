We accept credit cards! Visa, MC, Discover and American Exp. Hi Tide Dispensary is thrilled to provide safe, pharmaceutical-grade cannabis medicines to patients in Ocean City, MD and beyond! The dispensary is fully licensed by the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission which offers natural, alternative medicine to patients. Suffering individuals will find top-tier cannabis medicines and compassionate, educational care at Hi Tide Dispensary. The care specialist staff is lead by Dispensary Clinical Director, Robert Davis, a pharmacist and clinical care provider with 20+ years of experience. The entire Hi Tide team seeks to offer the highest quality of care in Maryland through medical cannabis. Patients will receive professional guidance throughout every step of the cannabis selection process. Visitors enjoy Hi Tide’s clean and beautifully designed facility, where care and personal attention are the utmost priority. The Hi Tide team is happy to answer patient questions how medical marijuana can help alleviate suffering or help register with the state. --- The Best Seaweed is at Hi-Tide --