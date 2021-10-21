At Hidden Leaf, our goal is to help remove the stigma associated with cannabis use by providing our customers or Herbalists as we like to call them, with an experience rooted in knowledge and understanding about a plant that has for a long time been misunderstood. Whether you wear or suit or sneakers to work feel comfortable in knowing our Herb Specialists and Budtenders are here to help. Our Budtenders and Herb Specialists understand that Cannabis is more than just a plant and will ensure that you get all that desire out of the products you purchase. Come visit us at 1 Wexford Rd Unit 4 in Brampton, Ontario! ServingBrampton, Caledon & Georgetown