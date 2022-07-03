WoW ! Amazing products ! GREAT PRICE! HUGE SELECTION!! I would definitely be back, Many Times! A dispensary just opened up RIGHT BEHIND my house BUT, their prices man!! Although HiGH5 is 45min Away from my spot, I am going to take the trip EVERY TIME and Save money, so Not Save money but Buy More Goodies . If your not sure about taking time out of your day because your Still not sure about this place. Take my advice, go! You Will Not Regret it.