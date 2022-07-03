5 Reviews of High 5 Dispensary - Collins
Sort by
Most Helpful
m........5
July 3, 2022
This place is good vibe central they know there products and know how to take care of the customer ,great shop best on this side of the territory my daily shop
m........k
June 6, 2022
WoW ! Amazing products ! GREAT PRICE! HUGE SELECTION!! I would definitely be back, Many Times! A dispensary just opened up RIGHT BEHIND my house BUT, their prices man!! Although HiGH5 is 45min Away from my spot, I am going to take the trip EVERY TIME and Save money, so Not Save money but Buy More Goodies . If your not sure about taking time out of your day because your Still not sure about this place. Take my advice, go! You Will Not Regret it.
a........U
June 2, 2022
I came to look at cartridges since I saw they were $25, whereas most places around here charge $45+ and sometimes the carts don’t even work. Good quality for being almost half the price of most places.
j........h
May 9, 2022
High 5 is A+. Great selection at a great price. Good customer service & a relaxed atmosphere. I use the products they have available for comfort from pain. You will not be disappointed 😉. Check out the OG location in Perrysburg NY as well. Have a High 5 day
c........r
April 29, 2022
I decided to check out High 5, not expecting much for $5/gram. Wow, was I wrong! Picked some up to make edibles figuring if it was not good stuff, I would not be out a lot of money. Smoked a little and used the rest to make some cookies. Very potent and worth every penny. I will be back this weekend. It's an hour drive for me but with these prices, friendly service, and a cool atmosphere, they have a loyal customer in me!