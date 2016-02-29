Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Cannabis for connoisseurs, we offer the high country's largest variety. High Country Healing provides an educational and 'no-rush' shopping experience for customers. From our Pick Your Own Bud policy to our trademarked Mini J's, High Country Healing has your needs covered!