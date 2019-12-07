430 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 85
Show All 68
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$310
Deals
WANA GUMMIES & CARAMELS - 20% OFF
Valid 12/2/2019 – 12/10/2019
Save 20% on all WANA brand edibles. Delicious gummies and caramel!
*OFFER GOOD WHILE SUPPLIES LAST, NO FURTHER DISCOUNTS ALLOWED, SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY*
WANA GUMMIES & CARAMELS - 20% OFF
Valid 12/2/2019 – 12/10/2019
Save 20% on all WANA brand edibles. Delicious gummies and caramel!
*OFFER GOOD WHILE SUPPLIES LAST, NO FURTHER DISCOUNTS ALLOWED, SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY*
All Products
Albert Walker
from Unknown Brand
20.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Albert Walker
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sirius Black
from Black Crow Grow
20.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Sirius Black
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Monkey Bread #5
from Cold Frame Farms
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Juicy Fruit
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Juicy Fruit
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry
from Unknown Brand
26.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The White
from High Valley Organics
28%
THC
0%
CBD
The White
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Fruity Pebbles
from Oso Verde Farms
20.88%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Salmon River OG
from Unknown Brand
29.17%
THC
2.1%
CBD
Salmon River OG
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bananas & Cream
from OCS Bluff
31.67%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Otis Gardens
19%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cinex
from Black Crow Grow
21.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinex
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Crush
from KGB FARMS
23.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Pie
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Boss OG
from Bishop Orchard
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Trainwreck
from Million Elephants
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Diesel Dough #5
from Unknown Brand
18.3%
THC
1.36%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Agent Orange
from Black Crow Grow
20.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Agent Orange
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Stinky Pete
from Otis Gardens
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Stinky Pete
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
LA Chocolat
from Fire Flower
24%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Chocolat
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Deadhead OG
from Storm Cannabis Co.
26.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Deadhead OG
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Man
from Cold Frame Farms
25.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Man
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Oregon City Diesel
from Black Crow Grow
21.01%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Missy's Magic
from Black Crow Grow
21.45%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Fire OG
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
0%
CBD
White Fire OG
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Push Pop
from Oso Verde Farms
25.75%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Double Dutch Treat
from Koru Cannabis
24.86%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Frontier Farms
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Critical OG
from Unknown Brand
21.03%
THC
0.14%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Triangle Octane
from Oso Verde Farms
23.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Private Stash - Blackberry 1g Cartridge
from Golden Private Stash (Oregon)
84.09%
THC
0%
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Private Stash - Green Apple 1g Cartridge
from Golden Private Stash (Oregon)
85.8%
THC
1.11%
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Private Stash - Blue Raspberry 1g Cartridge
from Golden Private Stash (Oregon)
85.8%
THC
1.12%
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Private Stash - Watermelon 1g Cartridge
from Golden Private Stash (Oregon)
84%
THC
0%
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Emerald Extracts - Double D 1g Wax
from Emerald Extracts
64%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.41 g
In-store only
Emerald Extracts - Kashmir 1g Wax
from Emerald Extracts
73.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.41 g
In-store only
Emerald Extracts - C Night 1g Shatter
from Emerald Extracts
67.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Mana Extracts - Purple Hindu Kush 1g Batter
from Mana Extracts
70%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.21 g
In-store only
Mana Extracts - MAC 1g Sugar Wax
from Mana Extracts
73%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$19.21 g
In-store only
Mana Extracts - Strawberry Banana 1g Sugar Wax
from Mana Extracts
71.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$19.21 g
In-store only
12345 ... 11