Deals
S | GLUE #4 by CANNA ORGANIX $8/2PK(1G) PREROLL OF THE DAY!!!
Valid 11/20/2019 – 11/21/2019
ENJOY OUR DISCOUNTED JAY OF THE DAY EVERY DAY!!!
Limit 1 Ounce per purchase for REC customers, and 3 Ounces per purchase for WA MED customers with valid card. Fatty Friday can not be combined with any other discount.
All Products
Lip Smacker by Exotic Geneticx
from Exotic Geneticx
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
CBD Sweet & Sour White Widow by Green Force Pharm
from Green Force Pharm
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Grapefruit by Epic
from Epic
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
In-store only
Grapefruit by Indoor Sunshine
from Indoor Sunshine
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Tina by Exotic Geneticx
from Exotic Geneticx
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
LA Beatnik by Subdued Excitement
from Subdued Excitement
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
M.A.C by Subdued Excitement
from Subdued Excitement
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
The Whip by Subdued Excitement
from Subdued Excitement
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Diesel by Indoor Sunshine
from Indoor Sunshine
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Diesel by Epic
from Epic
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
In-store only
Rude Boi by Epic
from Epic
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Jack Wreck by Epic
from Epic
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Thick Wicket by Sub Division
from Sub Division
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Memory Loss by Sub Division
from Sub Division
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
SG Cinex by Tonasket Thunder
from Tonasket Thunder
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
SG Black Mamba by Tonasket Thunder
from Tonasket Thunder
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
SG Donkey Butter by Tonasket Thunder
from Tonasket Thunder
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sundae Driver by Blue Roots Cannabis
from Blue Roots Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Thai by Treehawk Farms
from TreeHawk Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Glue #4 by Epic
from Epic
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Magoo by Double Dutch
from Double Dutch
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
ON SALE! Gelato by Canna Organix
from Canna Organix
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Falkor by Fire Bros
from Fire Bros
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Pineapple Pancakes by Fire Bros
from Fire Bros
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Canna Organix
from Canna Organix
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Orange Diesel by Heavenly Buds
from Heavenly Buds
___
THC
___
CBD
$150½ oz
In-store only
Kimbo Kush by Heavenly Buds
from Heavenly Buds
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chernobyl by Green Force Pharm
from Green Force Pharm
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
In-store only
Cherry Mazar Sorbet by Treehawk Farms
from TreeHawk Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dutch Dragon by Double Dutch
from Double Dutch
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies & Cream by Green Force Pharm
from Green Force Pharm
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Scarecrow by Green Force Pharm
from Green Force Pharm
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Supermax Og by Blue Roots Cannabis
from Blue Roots Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mango Glue by Sub Division
from Sub Division
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze by Heavenly Buds
from Heavenly Buds
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Shortbread by Skord
from Skord
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Tropic Truffles by Exotic Geneticx
from Exotic Geneticx
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
BreathMints by Skord
from Skord
___
THC
___
CBD
$75¼ oz
In-store only
Perma Dream by Blue Roots Cannabis
from Blue Roots Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Strawberries & Cream by Exotic Geneticx
from Exotic Geneticx
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
