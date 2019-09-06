335 products
Sunday Flower Day!
Valid 6/9/2019 – 6/6/2022
20% off all Flower all day long! 9am - 10pm stop in and check out our awesome strain variety.
All Products
BE Hot Rod LR (WLE)
from White Label Extracts
66.18%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Hot Rod
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Orange Sorbet 0.5g Cart - LR (THClear)
from THClear
84.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Sorbet
Strain
$15each
In-store only
AC/DC Live Resin 0.5g Cart (Native Gardens)
from Native Garden
81.8%
THC
2.8%
CBD
AC/DC
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Zkittles x Sensi Star 1g (Beehive)
from BeeHive
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Purple Tangie 0.5g Live Resin Cart (Blur)
from Blur
51%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Purple Tangie
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Lemon Dosido 1g Sauce (Blur)
from Blur
48.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Dosido
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Mango Kush 0.5g Cured Resin Cart (Blur)
from Blur
61.04%
THC
0.54%
CBD
Mango Kush
Strain
$25each
In-store only
XJ13 1g Sugar (Blur)
from Blur
73.83%
THC
0.17%
CBD
XJ13
Strain
$22each
In-store only
Buddies Royal Truth LR 1g
from Buddies
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Blueberry Cured Resin .5g Cart (Heritage)
from Heritage
70.76%
THC
1.06%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Blue Dream 1g Sugar (Strainwreck)
from Strainwreck
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Wonderkid Live Resin 0.5g Cart (Native Gardens)
from Native Gardens
41.08%
THC
30.9%
CBD
Wonderkid
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Cherry Fruit Loopz 1g Platinum BHO (Northwest Kind)
from Northwest Kind
___
THC
___
CBD
$21each
In-store only
BE Purple Dawg LR (WLE)
from White Label Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry 1g Sauce (Strainwreck)
from Strainwreck
56.23%
THC
0%
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Cascade Chronic LR Diamonds 1G (Northwest Kind)
from Northwest Kind
87.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Cascade Chronic
Strain
$40each
In-store only
CBD Whole Plant Concentrate 1G (Genesis Pharms)
from GENESIS PHARMS
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
THC Whole Plant Concentrate 2.5G (Genesis Pharms)
from GENESIS PHARMS
___
THC
___
CBD
$75each
In-store only
THC Whole Plant Concentrate 2.5G (Genesis Pharms)
from GENESIS PHARMS
___
THC
___
CBD
$75each
In-store only
CBD Whole Plant Concentrate 1G (Genesis Pharms)
from GENESIS PHARMS
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Northern Wreck - 1g Cured Sugar - (Blur)
from Blur
66.65%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Northern Wreck
Strain
$22each
In-store only
Hardcore Apple 1g (Avitas)
from Hellavated
76.1%
THC
1.72%
CBD
Hardcore Apple
Strain
$32each
In-store only
1g Banana Cream Distillate Cart (Northwest Kind)
from Northwest Kind
76.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Cream
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Strawberry Haze 1g (Avitas)
from Hellavated
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Haze
Strain
$32each
In-store only
Pineapple 1g (Avitas)
from Hellavated
79.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple
Strain
$32each
In-store only
1g Mango Sapphire Kush Distillate Cart (Northwest Kind)
from Northwest Kind
___
THC
___
CBD
$38each
In-store only
Tangie Biscotti (Organa Brands)
from ORGANA BRANDS
___
THC
___
CBD
$36each
In-store only
Blue Storm 1g Vape (Natural Roots)
from Natural Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$36each
In-store only
Pineapple Express (Organa Brands)
from ORGANA BRANDS
___
THC
___
CBD
$36each
In-store only
Blue Dream 1g Vape (Natural Roots)
from Natural Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$36each
In-store only
1g SLH Distillate Cart (NW Kind)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$38each
In-store only
1g Jack Herer Distillate Cart (Northwest Kind)
from Northwest Kind
___
THC
___
CBD
$38each
In-store only
1g PAC Distillate Cart (Northwest Kind)
from Northwest Kind
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Pax 3 - Rose Gold Matte (NFP)
from PAX
0%
THC
___
CBD
$200each
In-store only
J1 0.5g Cart - LR (THClear)
from THClear
83.6%
THC
0.55%
CBD
J-1
Strain
$15each
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) 1g Cart (THClear)
from THClear
89.2%
THC
2.33%
CBD
GG#4
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Paradise Circus Cured Resin 1g (Capital Cannabis)
from Capital Cannabis
67.09%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Paradise Circus
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Pax 3 - Black Complete Kit (NFP)
from PAX
90%
THC
2.4%
CBD
$250each
In-store only
Pax 3 - Silver Complete Kit (NFP)
from PAX
92%
THC
0.43%
CBD
$150each
In-store only
Grape Gasoline 1g Sauce (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
