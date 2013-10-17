Angryhippo on February 13, 2019

I'm a leafly menu shopper-planner. I usually pass on this place, but I occasionally find very good deals on high quality indoor here. I'm picky, and only buy dank indoor if and when I can find it competitively priced (just FYI). A Decent selection of outdoor and greenhouse is usually on the menu here, if that's your preference. There are generally a few good indoor options too, just not a ton of them. I really appreciate that they keep their leafly menu updated daily-- and that it's accurate! (I don't shop at the herb center, for example; because they often have menu items priced lower than they are selling them for, and they make little to no effective efforts to update their menu-- despite my numerous requests). I've honestly only visited this store a few times, but the employees have been friendly, professional, and well-trained each time I've been in. If they stocked herb from more of my favorite growers/distributors, like Deschutes Growery, Lucky Lion, Sugabud, Phresh, and Bomb Squad, -- I would visit more often! One more suggestion, if you don't mind: many people are not fans of pre-packaged herb, weighing it out is always better :) :) :)