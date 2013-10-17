lemonhaze4
I find it interesting that they call out “kindness” because I had the rudest bud tender I’ve ever encountered in 3 states. I definitely won’t be back.
I reviewed this dispensary last in 2015. I'm sorry to say it has changed not for the better since bought out by Mr Nice Guy. Service is still good, though budtenders appear to change frequently; don't know anyone there anymore. Still a great atmosphere. The problem is they don't seem to stock the products we used to buy anymore, which makes me think a bigger corporate mentality has taken over. I am looking for a dispensory that better suits my needs now.
Hi there, thank you for the review! There is definitely not a "corporate mentality" going on. We only have a few people on our management team and we have had the same owners since our first opening day! We have changed our inventory based on vendors who we think have the best quality of products, the right price, and most importantly the most genuine of operations. If there is something you would like to see in-stock. Let me know!! Elizabeth@mngenterprise.com. I would love to help you out! As for our budtenders changing, we move people up in our company very quickly. Most of them have just moved to different positions. I hope that helps :)
High-quality flower, friendly knowledgeable staff, and a fantastic design style inside with a wall mural of Stark Lake.
Thank you for the great review! We spent a lot of time perfecting our aesthetic, we are happy you appreciate it :)
new ownership. many of the same employees. best weed in town since new takeover. best dabs in town. Bo's nose knows and happy cabbage
Thank you kevs2100! We appreciate your loyalty and kind words. Hope to see you soon!!
The salespeople were knowledgeable and super friendly. It is definitely an upscale feel but prices are so good
CPiazza, thank you for the review! We strive to have the highest quality customer service with the lowest prices. On your next visit, come enjoy $10 off glass and accessories.
I'm a leafly menu shopper-planner. I usually pass on this place, but I occasionally find very good deals on high quality indoor here. I'm picky, and only buy dank indoor if and when I can find it competitively priced (just FYI). A Decent selection of outdoor and greenhouse is usually on the menu here, if that's your preference. There are generally a few good indoor options too, just not a ton of them. I really appreciate that they keep their leafly menu updated daily-- and that it's accurate! (I don't shop at the herb center, for example; because they often have menu items priced lower than they are selling them for, and they make little to no effective efforts to update their menu-- despite my numerous requests). I've honestly only visited this store a few times, but the employees have been friendly, professional, and well-trained each time I've been in. If they stocked herb from more of my favorite growers/distributors, like Deschutes Growery, Lucky Lion, Sugabud, Phresh, and Bomb Squad, -- I would visit more often! One more suggestion, if you don't mind: many people are not fans of pre-packaged herb, weighing it out is always better :) :) :)
The staff are very knowledgeable & friendly.
Ok so please bare with me, I am very new to this up and coming cannabis culture... Haven't endulged since highschool, after departing from military life, I found myself looking for alternative medicine that the V.A. cannot provide as of yet. I decided since the area has so many choices that I would do a bit of walk n talk as I like to call it. I visited most, if not all of the dispensaries locally, told my same story, asked the same questions pertenant to my situation. High grade organics stood above all others in knowledge, empathy, recommendations, selection -best selection of CBD of all other local establishments, quality, and service. The price seems to be a bit on the higher side as I compared others very extensively, but I'm ok with paying a bit more for what I get. The store front is situated a bit oddly, as the edibles cooler is placed behind the costemer as we face the buds, and bud tenders, I didn't even know they had bud beer until the 3rd time I walked in, but that's not much of an issue for me, I am mostly just interested in flower anyway.
Lexi helped me out today and she was so sweet and helpful. Not only her but the entire store atmosphere was so welcoming, I will be back soon!
Super nice cabin like atmosphere. I met Justin and stayed for a half hour talking to him. Great products even a special box of goodies at a discounted price. Free stickers too!