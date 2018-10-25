romario23 on March 5, 2019

I left a review on weed maps that I couldn't finish so I though I should do that here. I left off saying that the wax is not safe to dab. Patients want to see yellowish, orange, and almost tan looking wax. It's appealing and more assuring to purchase and dab. What I do enjoy about this spot is the live resin. Even though the packaging could be better, the product itself is tasty and potent. The variety is good too. Every time I have been here I have been helped by a young lady (never caught her name) but she was very nice on each occasion. Patient and genuine. I have been to a lot of places where I get fake and gitty attitudes that don't wanna make me come back. She was the opposite of that. Overall, I recommend you try High Hopes at least once!