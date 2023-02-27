High Horse Cannabis Company is New Mexico’s Premier Medical & Recreational Cannabis Dispensary. We offer a variety of naturally grown, high-quality retail and medical cannabis, extracts, edibles, infused products, CBD and so much more. As New Mexico’s premium shop, we offer the best products from the most trusted vendors with the most reliable cannabis products that we know will work for you, our patrons. Our cannabis shop + 24/7 drive-through in Las Cruces, offers a comfortable atmosphere that showcases the most innovative cannabis products with tested medicinal benefits of the cannabis plant that can be used in your daily life as a lifesaving alternative medicine. As strong believers of the Lynn and Erin Compassionate Use Act, High Horse Cannabis Company works to make medical cannabis accessible to all in-approved New Mexico patients. We are a compassionate provider of cannabis, edibles, and accessories. Our store offers a wide selection of products in addition to flowers (buds), which include wax, shatter, live resin, pre-rolled cones, vape pens, dab rigs, CBD and much more. Our dedication staff welcomes you and proudly serves the state of New Mexico medical and recreational cannabis clients.