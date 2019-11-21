Follow
High Level Health - Market (MED)
(303)-953-0884
46 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 41
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$65
All Products
Talent Scout - 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$0⅛ oz
In-store only
Platinum Valley - 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$0⅛ oz
In-store only
Flo - 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$0⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Dream - 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$0⅛ oz
In-store only
HLH - Live Diamonds Sauce - GG#4 - 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$01 g
In-store only
MarQaha - TinQture - Sativa - 600mg
from marQaha
___
THC
___
CBD
$64.90.6 g
In-store only
MarQaha - TinQture - Indica - 600mg
from marQaha
___
THC
___
CBD
$64.90.6 g
In-store only
HLH - Sugar - GG#4
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$01 g
In-store only
HLH - Live Resin - Sugar - GG#4
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$01 g
In-store only
CRx - Live Sugar - Pura Vida
from Natural Remedies Tech LLC (CRx)
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.211 g
In-store only
Green Dot - Live Badder - Granola Funk #8
from ISM2 Inc (Green Dot)
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Green Dot - Live Badder - Coin Style
from ISM2 Inc (Green Dot)
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
HLH - THCa - GG#4
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$01 g
In-store only
Aliviar Tincture - 20:1 - 1400mg CBD : 70mg THC
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
HLH - Live Resin - Sugar - White Amnesia Alien
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$01 g
In-store only
Coda - Maple and Pecan - 500mg
from The Grow Foundry Inc (Coda)
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.21½ g
In-store only
Coda - Cream and Crumble - 200mg
from The Grow Foundry Inc (Coda)
___
THC
___
CBD
$22.140.2 g
In-store only
Coda - Coffee and Doughnuts - 300mg
from The Grow Foundry Inc (Coda)
___
THC
___
CBD
$28.170.3 g
In-store only
Mountain High Suckers - Sucker - 30mg
from Mountain High Suckers
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.040.03 g
In-store only
Incredibles - Peanut Budda Buddha - 200mg
from Medically Correct LLC (Incredibles)
___
THC
___
CBD
$17.0999999999999980.2 g
In-store only
Incredibles - Mile Higher - 500mg
from Medically Correct LLC (Incredibles)
___
THC
___
CBD
$42.260000000000005½ g
In-store only
Incredibles - Affogato - 500mg
from Medically Correct LLC (Incredibles)
___
THC
___
CBD
$42.260000000000005½ g
In-store only
Incredibles - Monkey Bar - 200mg
from Medically Correct LLC (Incredibles)
___
THC
___
CBD
$17.0999999999999980.2 g
In-store only
Stratos - 1:1 CBD
from JKC Manufacturing LLC (Stratos)
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.260.06 g
In-store only
Stratos - 15:1 CBD
from JKC Manufacturing LLC (Stratos)
___
THC
___
CBD
$64.390.06 g
In-store only
Incredibles - Boulder - 100mg
from Medically Correct LLC (Incredibles)
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.080.1 g
In-store only
Koala Bars - Banana Pudding - 1000mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Koala Bars - PB and J - 1000mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Koala Bars - Tooty Frooty - 1000mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Joint - Platinum Valley - 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$01 g
In-store only
Joint- Blue Skunk - 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$01 g
In-store only
Joint - GG#4 - 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$01 g
In-store only
Greendot - Live Resin Cart - Corleone
from ISM2 Inc (Green Dot)
___
THC
___
CBD
$47.29½ g
In-store only
Evolab - Disposable Cartidge - Strawberry Lemonade - 300mg
from Evolab
___
THC
___
CBD
$240.25 g
In-store only
Greendot - Live Resin Cart - Sex on the Beach
from ISM2 Inc (Green Dot)
___
THC
___
CBD
$47.29½ g
In-store only
Greendot - Live Resin Cart - Fat N Blue
from ISM2 Inc (Green Dot)
___
THC
___
CBD
$47.29½ g
In-store only
Greendot - Live Resin Cart - Macro Dose
from ISM2 Inc (Green Dot)
___
THC
___
CBD
$47.29½ g
In-store only
Greendot - Live Resin Cart - El Dorado
from ISM2 Inc (Green Dot)
___
THC
___
CBD
$47.29½ g
In-store only
Coda - Salve - Restore - 1:1
from The Grow Foundry Inc (Coda)
___
THC
___
CBD
$42.2600000000000050.25 g
In-store only
Coda - Salve - Active - 1:1
from The Grow Foundry Inc (Coda)
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.2399999999999950.25 g
In-store only
12