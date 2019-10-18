50 products
Strain Specific pre-roll
Valid 10/18/2019 – 3/21/2020
3/$25
Strain Specific pre-roll
Valid 10/18/2019 – 3/21/2020
3/$25
All Products
Blue Skunk
from High Level Health
18.64%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cataract Kush
from High Level Health
19.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Cataract Kush
Strain
$40⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Hell's OG (f.k.a. Hell's Angels OG)
from High Level Health
21.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Hell's OG
Strain
$40⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
LA Kush
from High Level Health
18.26%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Kush
Strain
$40⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
LA Puck
from High Level Health
16.25%
THC
0.15%
CBD
LA Puck
Strain
$40⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Passion Orange Guava
from High Level Health
16.47%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Pepe Le Fuel
from High Level Health
17.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Pepe Le Fuel
Strain
$40⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Valley
from High Level Health
19.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Valley
Strain
$40⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Santa Cruz Sour Diesel
from High Level Health
19.63%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Witches Weed
from High Level Health
14.97%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Snowman Terp Sugar 1g
from Monster Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Skunkberry Sugar
from High Life Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
Sunshine #4 Terp Sugar 1g
from High Life Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
HLH - Rezdog's Sour Diesel Terp Sugar 0.5g
from High Level Health
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
HLH - Santa Cruz Badder 0.5g
from High Level Health
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
Strawberry Lemonade Gummies 1:1
from Wana Brands
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Terra Blueberry Bites 100mg
from Kiva Confections
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Dark Chocolate 1:1 Espresso
from Kiva Confections
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Capsules (2x60mg)
from Choice Labs
120mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Capsules (10x60mg)
from Choice Labs
600mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Milk Chocolate Truffles
from High Life Farms
125mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19each
In-store only
Churro Milk Chocolate Bar
from Kiva
180mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Dark Chocolate Bar
from Kiva Confections
180mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Mint Chocolate Chip Dark Chocolate
from Kiva Confections
180mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Terra Bites - Sea Salt Caramel
from Kiva Confections
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Strawberry Lemonade White Chocolate Bar
from Midnight Bar
185mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Blue Raspberry Gummy (2x50mg)
from Monster Medibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Grape Gummy (2x50mg)
from Monster Medibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Orange Cream Gummy (10x10mg)
from Monster Medibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Tropical Blast Gummy (2x50mg)
from Monster Medibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Watermelon Gummy (2x50mg)
from Monster Medibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Wild Cherry Gummy (10x10mg)
from Monster Medibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Blueberry Sour Gummies
from Wana Brands
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Watermelon Sour Gummies
from Wana Brands
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Brain OG Pre-Roll
from High Level Health
19.34%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Brain OG
Strain
$10each
+1 more size
In-store only
Pepe Le Fuel Pre-Roll
from High Level Health
18.82%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Pepe Le Fuel
Strain
$10each
+1 more size
In-store only
Platinum Valley Pre-Roll
from High Level Health
17%
THC
0.13%
CBD
$10each
+1 more size
In-store only
SFV Headband Pre-Roll
from High Level Health
17.57%
THC
0.11%
CBD
SFV Headband
Strain
$10each
+1 more size
In-store only
Silver Aviator Pre-Roll
from High Level Health
22.75%
THC
0.45%
CBD
Silver Aviator
Strain
$10each
+1 more size
In-store only
Witches Weed Pre-Roll
from High Level Health
22.85%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Witches Weed
Strain
$10each
+1 more size
In-store only
