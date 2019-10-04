High Level Health is now open in Omer!

At High Level Health, all flower is top shelf and grown in-house. We have developed a top-notch soilless growth process that includes the very best organic nutrients available. Each plant is carefully hand watered and inspected daily for quality and health. High Level Health has a myriad of strains, many of which are award winning. We produce medicinal CBD strains that are available to medical customers. Our edible selection has been carefully curated to include only the best and most effective products, ranging from companies that are fresh on the market to brands that were some of the first in Michigan. We carry both wholesale and in-house concentrates including sugars, badders, RSO, vape cartridges, and vape pens. Whatever you’re looking for, the Budtenders at High Level Health can help you find it.

*First-time patients receive 10% off their total order!

*Veteran’s receive 10% off their total order every visit!

*All patients receive one free pre-roll (with purchase) if they visit us on their birthday!