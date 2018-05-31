High Level Health - Lincoln is a Recreational and Medical Cannabis Dispensary High Level Health is the home of Colorado’s most awarded cannabis. With 52 awards and counting, many customers have referred to High Level Health as Denver’s best-kept secret. High Level Health has been serving recreational customers since 2014 and medial patients since 2009. Our Budtenders regularly attended product trainings and are prepared to answer your questions and find a product that is right for you. Staff High Level Health employs qualified cannabis professionals who are committed to producing top quality cannabis and assisting customers find the products that fit their needs. The growers at High Level Health possess a wealth of knowledge concerning cannabis growing and breeding methods. The budtenders at High Level Health regularly attend product trainings and are well versed in general cannabis knowledge. The High Level Health team strives to provide the best products and information to our customers. Menu At High Level Health, all flower is top shelf and grown in-house. We have developed a top-notch soilless growth process that includes the very best organic nutrients available. Each plant is carefully hand watered and inspected daily for quality and health. High Level Health has a myriad of strains testing over 30% total cannabinoids, many of which are award winning. We produce medicinal CBD strains that are available to both medical and recreational customers. Our edible selection has been carefully curated to include only the best and most effective products, ranging from companies that are fresh on the market to brands that were some of the first in Colorado. We carry both wholesale and in-house concentrates including wax, shatter, distillate, RSO, live resin, rosin, vaporizer cartridges, and disposable vaporizer pens. Whatever you’re looking for, the Budtenders at High Level Health can help you find it. Deals Next time you are in-store, sign up for our weekly email newsletter in order to receive a fresh coupon to your inbox every week! Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook to keep up with vendor day announcements and product drops. Location High Level Health – Lincoln is centrally located in the Golden Triangle neighborhood, at 970 Lincoln St, just blocks from the Capitol Building and Civic Center Park. There is a parking lot behind the Lincoln location that customers are welcome to use while they shop. This location is cash only but there is an ATM on site. High Level Health - Lincoln is handicap accessible. Other Locations High Level Health has three other storefronts. High Level Health – Colfax is in Downtown Denver, at 2028 Colfax Ave. It is within walking distance from major music venues The Fillmore and Ogden Theaters, The Denver Zoo and the Denver Botanic Gardens. The Colfax location is street parking only. High Level Health - Dumont is easy to access from I-70 via Exit 234. If you are headed to the mountains from Denver, or vise versa, it is a quick and easy stop. Ample parking is available at this location. High Level Health – Market is located in the heart of Lower Downtown Denver, known as LODO. This location is just off of The 16th Street Mall and a short walk from Coors Field & Union Station. There are four 15-minute parking spots in the parking lot adjacent to the building. All locations are cash only but there is an ATM on site at each. All locations serve recreational and medical customers. All locations are handicap accessible.