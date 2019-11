Besauner on November 3, 2018

Recently moved to the area and this was the first stop as we try and get a feel for the various shops in the area. Bud tenders were extremely friendly both times we shopped. Answered all questions politely and without over exaggerated sales pitches/claims. Quality of flower was great (decent cure with a surprising amount of spring to the buds). 8ths were previously weighed in the typical squeeze top cylindrical containers. I'm a huge fan of sativas (headier the better) and their Pepe le Fuel fit the bill perfectly. The atmosphere is a bit sterile, but nothing overwhelming. I appreciated that it didn't smell either of herb or of obnoxious "clean" scents some businesses have. This made nose testing the bud samples much more enjoyable. I most definitely recommend giving them a shot.