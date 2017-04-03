Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Medical and Recreational Cannabis Dispensary in The Dalles, OR, Columbia River Gorge.
Discreet location, comfortable atmosphere and growing product selection! Open to recreational customers age 21+ and OMMP medical card holders age 18+.
ALL PRICES LISTED ON OUR MENU INCLUDE 20% TAX!
**OMMP Medical Card Holders Are NOT Subject to Paying the Additional 20% Tax**
Veterans receive a 10% Discount with Valid US Military Card.
10% off Birthday Discount with Valid 21+ ID.
SENIOR DISCOUNT TUESDAYS - 10% off for all seniors on Tuesdays with valid 60+ ID. (15% max discount for Seniors and Veterans.)
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. For use only by adults age twenty-one years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.