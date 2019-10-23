Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
High Point Cannabis is a retail marijuana dispensary that offers premium cannabis products at competitive prices. High Point is proud to staff only the most friendly and well-educated Budtenders to ensure that our patrons receive the highest level of customer service. It is our goal to provide an atmosphere that welcomes all levels of experience. Come check out our location, and remember, HIGH POINT is where we will help you “Reach your Peak.”