Rollin over some our Green Friday Specials on Concentrates and Edibles come by and check out our sale items.
About
High Q is a retail marijuana store in Carbondale, CO. We offer a huge selection of premium quality cannabis strains that are organically-grown, long-cured and hand-trimmed. That means big, sticky buds that are packed with cannabinoids and terpenes and offer a superior experience. Plus we have a wide array of marijuana-infused concentrates, edibles, topicals and CBD products. We have tons of concentrates, including hash oil cartridges, pax pods, live resin, diamonds, shatter, wax, and more. We have tons of edibles, including gummies, chocolates, tinctures, tablets, and more. And lots of topicals, including salves, creams, patches, bath salts and oils, and more.
We offer daily deals and discounts for seniors, veterans, industry and Colorado medical card holders. We are open the latest, most nights until 10PM and have a great staff available to answer all your questions.
Visit us at 922 Highway 133, Carbondale, CO in the Sopris Shopping Center, just north of the roundabout and at www.highqrockies.com or give us a call at 844-420-DANK.
Info
Followers 17
Joined Leafly 2018
922 HWY 133 (Sopris Shopping Center), Carbondale, CO