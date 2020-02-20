7 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$80
Deals
Discounts Every Day for Seniors, Veterans, Industry and CO Medical Cardholders
Valid 12/16/2019 – 12/17/2021
30% off cannabis products every day for CO medical cardholders.
Seniors 62+ years old. Limit 7g of bud or 3 products per customer. Cannot be combined with other discounts.
Discounts Every Day for Seniors, Veterans, Industry and CO Medical Cardholders
Valid 12/16/2019 – 12/17/2021
30% off cannabis products every day for CO medical cardholders.
Seniors 62+ years old. Limit 7g of bud or 3 products per customer. Cannot be combined with other discounts.
All Products
Top Shelf Hybrid
from One Eleven
27.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Kush
Strain
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Top Shelf Hybrid
from Boulder Built LLC
23.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Mac n Cheese
Strain
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Top Shelf Sativa
from ITF Inc.
25.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Top Shelf Sativa
from In The Flow
26.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemmy Jones
Strain
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Top Shelf Indica
from In The Flow
26.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Glue
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Top Shelf Indica
from Boulder Built LLC
27.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Glueball
Strain
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Top Shelf Sativa
from In The Flow
26.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only