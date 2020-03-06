Our Snowmass Village location is the newest addition to the High Q brand and is proud to be the first and only recreational dispensary in the Snowmass Village area. We offer a huge selection of premium quality cannabis strains that are organically-grown, long-cured and hand-trimmed. That means big, sticky buds that are packed with cannabinoids and terpenes and offer a superior experience. Plus we have a wide array of marijuana-infused concentrates, edibles, topicals and CBD products. We have tons of concentrates, including hash oil cartridges, pax pods, live resin, diamonds, shatter, wax, and more. We have tons of edibles, including gummies, chocolates, tinctures, tablets, and more. And lots of topicals, including salves, creams, patches, bath salts and oils, and more.

We offer daily deals and discounts for seniors, veterans, industry and Colorado medical cardholders. Our staff is available to answer all your questions.

Visit us at 45 Village Run, Snowmass, CO in the Snowmass Village Mall, located on the upper level next to the elevator and at www.highqrockies.com or give us a call at 844-420-DANK.