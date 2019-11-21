High Quality is a locally owned and operated, mission-driven dispensary founded on the belief that cannabis can enhance the human experience and help you live your life to its fullest potential. Established in Corvallis, Oregon in 2014, we serve the diverse needs of people in our community – from patients looking for CBD products to connoisseurs seeking high THC strains like our Mount Hood Magic Durban Poison grown exclusively by Resin Ranchers. Our passionate and knowledgeable team work together to uncover what works best for you, discovering solutions that meet your individual needs. At High Quality, we are proud of our role in the community and variety of services we offer. For many patients, we are a beacon of hope – the last option. We measure our success not by the number of dollars earned, but by happiness and wellbeing we provide to the community each day. We've done so by building a kind, patient, and compassionate team, and by carefully selecting the highest quality flower, concentrates, cartridges, edibles, tinctures, full extract cannabis oil available in Oregon. Our wide selection and pricing options are matched only by our attention to education and passion for cannabis advocacy. We aim to make High Quality cannabis affordable for everyone, so ask your budtender about our Cumulative Discounts, Deli-style Weighing, Loyalty Points Program, Daily Deals, Community Appreciation Day, and more! You can even save time and skip the line with Baker Online Ordering at tbkr.co/hqc We are located just minutes from Oregon State University (OSU), and a quick drive from Albany, Philomath & Lebanon. Conveniently nestled off of HWY I-5, we are proud to serve neighboring communities such as Portland, Beaverton, Salem, Bend, and Eugene. instagram: @highqualitylife_ twitter: @highquality.life