**WE ARE NOW OPEN - MEDICAL ONLY!** - Will open Recreational in the Spring. ALL PRICES ARE OUT-THE-DOOR! WE HAVE OUNCES STARTING AT $99! WE HONOR EXTENDED PLANT COUNTS! WE OFFER 10% INDUSTRY AND MILITARY DISCOUNTS. Please show proof :) Give us a shout-out on any Social Media Page and receive $5 OFF your purchase! Please provide proof. **We also offer Patient Parking behind our Building!** Quality products at an amazing price! - Wax grams $25 - Ice -Wax $45 - Live Resin Sauce $51 - 1/8th's starting at $25 Come check us out! High Rollers Dispensary is no average Colorado cannabis shop. With our focus on quality cannabis products and compassionate customer service, High Rollers is set to be one of the best dispensaries in Denver. High Rollers Dispensary is located between Florida and Arkansas Avenues along Denver’s historic South Pearl Street. This high-end cannabis boutique sits among many other locally-owned shops, quaint eateries and personal wellness facilities where it aims to help connect the community with the healing powers of cannabis-based therapy. The eclectic mix of culture, community and convenience in the area lends itself nicely to High Roller’s classic Victorian style. As a throw-back to a time when prestige and class were at the fore-front of society, High Rollers has eloquently combined Victorian-era sophistication with modern-day technology to bring its clients high-quality cannabis flower, pure cannabis concentrates and delectable marijuana edibles. The High Rollers Experience: Patrons to this local cannabis dispensary will find High Rollers nestled between Kaos Pizzaria and The Tavern Bar & Grill. The unencumbered walkway leading to the facility is easily accessible via off-street parking, the High Rollers lot around the back or simply a nice stroll down the tree-lined shopping district. Clients will be immediately welcomed by our carefully-trained staff upon entering the facility. Eager to help customers embark on the perfect, customized cannabis experience, we work hard to ensure guests are promptly checked in and comfortable while awaiting a turn with their personal cannabis sommelier. The waiting area features a comfortable seating area to create the classic ambiance one has come to expect from any fine boutique, complete with air-purifying foliage, ample sunlight and carefully-selected television programming to make the wait less tedious. Entering the retail section of our marijuana clinic should prove very rewarding as the pungent fragrance of fine sensimillia fills the nostrils. The shelves are lined with only the highest quality marijuana and marijuana-based products, each of which has been rigorously tested to determine potency, cannabinoid profile, terpene value and over-all therapeutic effects. Our budtenders are passionate about our products. They are thoroughly trained to handle the products carefully and accurately, and to understand the therapeutic potential of differing strains based on their cannabinoid and terpene profiles. In doing, they hope to help the consumer find the perfect product for its intended purposes as well as educate consumers on best dosing and consumption practices. They will work one-on-one with the patient to answer questions, dispel concerns and offer product advice based on the customer’s specific needs, desires and expectations. Our Foundation is Based Within the Community! High Rollers Dispensary was developed as a means of encouraging connection within the community. Built on the notion that communities thrive when individuals thrive, we seek to help our neighbors find balance in their lives however we can. One way we do this is through the healing power of cannabis. By acting on the same receptors in the body that regulate homeostasis, cannabis has been shown to bring balance back to a sometimes chaotic system. To this end, we understand that the body is a complicated system and therefore work hard to ensure that the products consumed from our store are of the highest quality and free of pests, mold and chemicals. Only organic fertilizers and pure water are used to cultivate our cannabis because our neighbors -- our friends – are like family and we only want the best for them. We also know that cannabis is not a cure-all for all of our community’s problems. In an effort to build community (instead of just turn a profit), we regularly engage in community-based services like fund-raisers and charity events. Most recently, we hosted the Cannabis Charity Open bringing in more than $2,000 to benefit the Denver Colorado AIDS project. We both participate in and host numerous charity events throughout the year in hopes of giving back to the community that has so warmly welcomed us.******