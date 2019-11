When you buy HIGH SEASON, you always know what you’re getting — 100% all-natural, premium indoor flower. High Season Perris is a medical and recreational Cannabis dispensary offering fresh, high quality, tested cannabis products that are accessible and available to all. With no pesticides and a carefully engineered growing environment, HIGH SEASON cannabis is cultivated to create a memorable experience. As real cannabis growers who are part of the fabric of cannabis culture, we know what our customers want and how they want it.