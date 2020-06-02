Whoa! Keep away if you want to stay safe. No employees wearing masks or gloves. No safety protocols whatsoever. Don’t go here if you are immune compromised or at all vulnerable. I guess these corporate places forget that they’re selling medicine. I won’t be back.

Dispensary said:

So Sorry to hear that you feel that way. i saw in your customer history this is your 3rd visit this month. I know we have changed nothing in how we operate since your last visit. Our Budtenders do wear gloves and masks are optional to employees. We also practice social distancing in the store as well as clean and sanitize continually along with a cleaning service that comes in daily. We are not Corporate, locally owned by veteran how cares. We hope in the future we can earn your business back. Have a nice day.