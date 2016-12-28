Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Your friendly neighborhood store! We strive to keep both FIRE and competitive prices! We have knowledgeable budtenders who want to sell you what YOU WANT, not what we want to get rid of. Please check us out and find out that you don't have to be paying steep prices for amazing marijuana, concentrates, edibles, drink, tinctures, topical and more! Check out our other stores in Anacortes and Bellingham! DOG FRIENDLY!