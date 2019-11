Wzx0925 on March 18, 2019

Came in a week ago just to get some mints, went back today just to browse. First time got a sweet discount even though it wasn't technically listed. This time chatted with Blaise and learned a whole bunch about the current state of WA cannabis regulation and market trends. Fantastic staff and service. Prices also among the lowest I've found yet (even without a discount). Drive slowly, it's easy to miss this place the first time...