Deals
The Best ounce deals in Denver 🍀$90 & $99 & $115 oz of ounces 18-36%***** Selected daily THC
Valid 11/3/2019
At The Lodge Cannabis we care about our customer satisfaction. Come shop with us **Must show coupon - LH2** We don't guarantee deals. All deals are while supplies last and maybe a limited option daily
Recreational only. Must show coupon. Select Strains. While supplies last. Other restrictions may apply. Coupons cannot be combined. Valid for both locations. 3944 N High street, Denver and 82s Federal Blvd, Denver
All Products
chem brulee
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
black cherry og
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
durban kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from Unknown Brand
29.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Diesel
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Diesel
Strain
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Fatso
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
North American Sativa
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kosher Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon hash Sour Diesel
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Diesel
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Member Berry
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Member Berry
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
31%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Diesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Diesel
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Green Dot Silver Label live resin- Ecto-cooler
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Green dot silver label- GMO cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
White mousse wax- lemon hash sour diesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$211 g
In-store only
Green Dot Black Label Live Resin- Peach Wrecker
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Summit live resin- 24k
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
NFUZED- INHALER
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
White mousse champagne wax- gelato cake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
white mousse champagne wax- mandarin cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Pax pod live resin cartridge by harmony extracts- golden venom
from Harmony Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pax pod live resin cartridge by harmony extracts- original glue
from Harmony Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Green dot black label live resin cartridge flight 500mg 2-pack
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$901 g
In-store only
Green dot black label 500mg live resin cartridges
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
710 rosin
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
710 water hash
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
White mousse champagne shatter- Strawberry diesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Ascend cbd Diamonds
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$641 g
In-store only
Ascend Concentrates Cartridges
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55250 Mg
In-store only
Ascend Concentrates Distillate Dabber 1 Gr.
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$631 Gr
In-store only
Loves oven- nutty brownie
from Love's Oven
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Loves oven- butter cookies
from Love's Oven
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Coda (100mg chocolate bars)
from Coda Signature
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Keef Cola (Blue rasp,purple passion,Cola,Root Beer)
from Keef Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Dutch Girls (Carmel,Lemon,Strawberry)
from CannaPunch
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Suck it Hard Candys - (Flavors Vary)
from Canyon Cultivation
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Verra-Sublingual Sprays THC 1:1 and 20:1
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
100 mg of THC and CBD 1:1 salve. Scents are cedarwood, lavender, and island breeze.
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Blue Rasberry, Kiwi Strawberry, Tropical Punch, (indica and sativa)
from Taste Budz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
12