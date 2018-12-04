Here’s how to order: 1. Text us your order and a photo of your medical card during business hours. 2. Our operator will respond with a text including price and delivery ETA. 3. Relax, your order is on the way. The Basics: · 21+ · Cash Only. · $60 minimum purchase. · Delivery within the Greater Portland area. We are hoping to expand our delivery area ASAP. · Must show valid Maine photo I.D. and MMMP certification. · If you don’t have valid MMMP certification, please visit quickmedcards.com prior to ordering. · Service area includes Portland, South Portland, Westbrook and Falmouth. · We can deliver to your doorstep or an agreed upon location. · You will be notified of the name of the driver and the vehicle they will be arriving in. Our Medical Cannabis Delivery Service Area: We are currently delivering high end medicinal cannabis to the following areas: Portland, Westbrook, South Portland, Falmouth Maine. Patients must have a valid Maine Medical Marijuana Program card and a valid license or ID card in order to purchase. Portland, ME - West End, East End, West Bayside, Back Cove, Deering Center, Downtown, East Bayside, East Deering, Libbytown, Munjoy Hill, Nasons Corner, North Deering, Park Side, Riverton, St. John Valley, Stroudwater, Woodfords-Oakdale South Portland, ME - knightville, Willard Square, South Portland Gardens, Ligonia, Broadview Park, Cash Corner, Ferry Village, Crocketts Corner, Thornton Heights, Stanwood Park, Loveitts field, Pleasantdale, Sunset Park, Willard, Meeting House Hill, Fort Preble Westbrook, ME - Prides Corner, Cumberland Mills, Deer Hill, French Town, Highland Lake Falmouth, ME - Falmouth Foreside, Blackstrap, North Falmouth, Waites Landing, Pleasant Hill, Falmouth CDP, West Falmouth Corner, York Landing High Tide Cannabis Companies Products: Top Shelf Flower (cannabis, marijuana, weed) Prerolls (joint, cone) Edibles (gummy bears) Vape Carts (distillate, oil, cartridges) Ice Hash (bubble hash, ice wax) Rosin (hash, oil, concentrates) Apparel (T-shirts, hoodies, hats)