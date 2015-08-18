High Valley Antonito Recreational Cannabis is located in Antonito, CO just six miles north of the New Mexico border on Highway 285. We offer award-winning cannabis strains and products to anyone over the age of 21 with a Valid ID and we specialize in High Potency Top Shelf buds ranging from 20%-30% THC. We have a large selection of perfectly cured buds as well as edibles, tinctures, concentrates, oils, salves, and lotions competitively priced. Visit with one of our friendly, knowledgeable, and professional staff today, and be sure to ask about our specials and customer loyalty program . We proudly support our Veterans by offering a 10% Veteran's discount.