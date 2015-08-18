High Valley Healing Alamosa takes pride in providing the San Luis Valley with high quality flower, as well as a wide selection of edibles, drinks, concentrates, topicals & tinctures. Our friendly, knowledgeable staff is here to guide you to the best cannabis products to fit your Medical Marijuana needs. Conveniently located one mile East of the Rio Grande County Line on Highway 160, just 7 miles West of Alamosa’s Wal-Mart. High Valley Healing opened its doors in August 2013 and has the lowest Medical shop prices in the Valley. We are open from 10am-7pm Monday through Saturday during the Summer months and from 10am-6pm Monday through Saturday during the Winter months and are closed on all Federal Holidays. Since Alamosa County is restricted to medical-only facilities, we are able to take time to focus on each medical patient and their specific needs. Our passionate expert staff, our wide selection of products, and a private relaxed atmosphere make our customer service the best in the Valley. We also carry Over-The-Counter hemp products including CBD+ Hemp CBD drops & capsules and CanChew Hemp CBD chewing gum, available to anyone over the age of 21. At High Valley Healing, we want to be your Caregiver! As a Member, you earn .5gm perk joints for each $50 you spend and pay only $1.00 for all. We also have a BOGO Bonus Reward on bud - up to 7gm - upon your 1 yr. membership anniversary. You will also have access to sale prices and ½ price clearance items. And as always, enjoy free one-on-one consultations about any of our products. The benefits of our Free Membership Program also include a 20% discount at our two nearby Recreational shops, which allows you access to additional products and strains at reduced prices for your convenience. If you haven’t visited our shop, now is the time to see what makes High Valley Healing different. We are the Valley’s lowest priced pipe shop! We carry a large array of glass, small to ex-large pipes, bubblers, bongs, dab rigs, and artesian pipes. We also carry a wide variety of papers and other accessories designed to give you the ultimate cannabis experience. Stop in and see what makes our staff so happy to come to work every day and our customers coming back! Customer loyalty perks can be earned each visit and we give Veterans a 10% discount at all of our Valley locations. We offer great sales and have $3 pre-rolled joints as well as $5 edibles. Come in soon and see how we roll here in the Valley!