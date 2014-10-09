Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
High Valley Retail Cannabis is proud to be San Luis Valley's first recreational dispensary. Located in historic Moffat, Colorado, one-half mile off Highway 17 (one hour south of Salida and one hour north of Alamosa), High Valley has achieved a reputation for superb quality, high potency Top Shelf Cannabis.
We offer award-winning strains and products to anyone over the age of 21 with a valid photo ID. We carry a large selection of perfectly-cured buds as well as edibles, concentrates, tinctures, oils, and salves competitively priced. Visit us today and be sure to ask about our specials and Customer Loyalty Program.