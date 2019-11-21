Follow
High Voltage Cannabis Co.
405.501.1126
207 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 60
Show All 63
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$944
Deals
***1st time patient gets penny 1gram King Size Flower Pre-roll ***
Come in for your 1st purchase and receive 1gram King size flower pre-roll AND get 10% off all THC products on top of our low Tax included pricing.
Mention this ad from leafy and receive 1 king size pre-roll while supplies last*
***1st time patient gets penny 1gram King Size Flower Pre-roll ***
Come in for your 1st purchase and receive 1gram King size flower pre-roll AND get 10% off all THC products on top of our low Tax included pricing.
Mention this ad from leafy and receive 1 king size pre-roll while supplies last*
All Products
Chem Sunset Sherbert (Hybrid)
from OK Grown
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.881 g
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze (Sativa)
from OK Grown
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.581 g
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit 1g pre-roll
from CannaKush
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.88each
In-store only
Green Crack 1g pre-roll
from CannaKush
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.88each
In-store only
Cali Dream 1g pre-roll
from Twisted Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.58each
In-store only
Jack Herer 1g pre-roll
from Twisted Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.58each
In-store only
Boys from OK 3.5g pre-roll pack (DBL Lemon Cheesecake)
from Boys From OK
___
THC
___
CBD
$47.21each
In-store only
Boys from OK 3.5g pre-roll pack (Grand Daddy Purple)
from Boys from OK
___
THC
___
CBD
$47.21each
In-store only
Red Sky 1g Birthday Cake
from Red Sky
___
THC
___
CBD
$47.21each
In-store only
Gorilla Glue 1g pre-roll
from Twisted Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.58each
In-store only
ACDC 1g pre-roll
from Twisted Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.58each
In-store only
Critical Kush 1g pre-roll
from Twisted Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.58each
In-store only
Cherry Pie 1g pre-roll
from Twisted Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.58each
In-store only
Blue Dream 1g pre-roll
from Twisted Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.58each
In-store only
SFV OG
from OK Grown
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.731 g
In-store only
Vice Pack Banana Punch
from Vice Pack
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.04each
In-store only
Vice Pack Gorilla Glue Platinum
from Vice Pack
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.04each
In-store only
Vice Pack Hindu Glue
from Vice Pack
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.04each
In-store only
Vice Pack Mango Sapphire
from Vice Pack
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.04each
In-store only
Sugar Shack
from OK Grown
___
THC
___
CBD
$17.171 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
Tangerine Dream (Sativa Hybrid) Bulk
from Native Roots Pharm
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.881 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sticky Monkey
from OK Grown
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.881 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
Lilac Cookies (Indica-Dominant Hybrid)
from OK Grown
___
THC
___
CBD
$17.171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
AK-47 (sativa) Bulk
from High Noon Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.881 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze
from White Lotus
___
THC
___
CBD
$17.171 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Peyote Critical (Indica) Bulk
from High Noon Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.881 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
Super Bud (Indica)
from OK Grown
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.881 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Widow (Sativa Dominant) Bulk
from Native Roots Pharm
___
THC
___
CBD
$17.171 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
LSD (Hybrid)
from OK Grown
___
THC
___
CBD
$17.171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dolato
from OK Grown
___
THC
___
CBD
$17.171 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Sherbet Bulk
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$17.171 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream (Sativa hybrid)
from OK Grown
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.881 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum OG (Indica)
from OK Grown
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.881 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
Peyote Cookies (Indica)
from White Lotus
___
THC
___
CBD
$17.171 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Critical 2.0
from White Lotus
___
THC
___
CBD
$17.171 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Diesel
from OK Grown
___
THC
___
CBD
$17.171 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
Oklahoma Tonic 100mg -Mango
from Oklahoma Tonic
___
THC
___
CBD
$19.74each
In-store only
Oklahoma Tonic 100mg - Watermelon
from Oklahoma Tonic
___
THC
___
CBD
$19.74each
In-store only
Water-Soluble 1:1 THC/CBD = 600mg - Original
from American Canna
___
THC
___
CBD
$72.96each
In-store only
Water-Soluble Straight THC 600mg Original
from American Canna
___
THC
___
CBD
$72.96each
In-store only
123456