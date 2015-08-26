Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Tropicannabis Club is now serving REC & MED customers for 2017. We a licensed Recreational & Medical Marijuana dispensary in Hood River, Oregon.
High-quality products, skilled Budtenders, and our dedication to providing the latest up to date information are just a few of the ways we aim to set a higher standard for our Customers and OMMP Patients and Caregivers.
Check us out in High Times Magazine