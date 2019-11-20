Follow
Higher Ground
541-393-6892
Last updated:
FIRE SALE WEDNESDAY!!! 20 Dollar Topshelf Eighths!!! 25% off ALL CARTRIDGES!!! 20% OFF ALL EDIBLES INCLUDING Crispies!!!
$20 TOP SHELF EIGHTHS!! 25% off all Cartridges!!! OVER 50 STRAINS OF FLOWER INCLUDING DAWGY TREATS !! 30% off all Kline Cultivation!!!
Not appplicable with any other offers
All Products
Magellan | Oregon Cannabis Authority
from Unknown Brand
25.78%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pinot Green | Oregon Cannabis Authority
from Unknown Brand
19.57%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sidetracked | Oregon Cannabis Authority
from Unknown Brand
23.73%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wild Thai | Phyre
from Unknown Brand
18.74%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Sage #11 | Gnome Grown
from Gnome Grown Organics
22.66%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
24K Gold | Gnome Grown
from Gnome Grown Organics
24.41%
THC
0.07%
CBD
24k Gold
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Kush | Epoch Farms
from Epoch Farms
13.99%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mangolicious | Epoch Farms
from Epoch Farms
13.34%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Raspberry Parfait | Epoch Farms
from Epoch Farms
12.84%
THC
0%
CBD
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Delights | Kerby Kush Farms
from Kerby Kush Farms
20.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry | Epoch Farms
from Epoch Farms
17.24%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Citron | Phyre
from Phyre
8.05%
THC
10.02%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Juicebox | Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
23.37%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Fondue | Phyre
from Phyre
18.81%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Chocolate Fondue
Strain
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Apple Cider 38 | Gnome Grown
from Gnome Grown Organics
23.56%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Apricot Moonshine | Dairyland Dankery
from Unknown Brand
18.08%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Smoking Mirrors | Gnome Grown
from Gnome Grown Organics
11.98%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake | The Plant
from Unknown Brand
29.71%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato 33 | Panda Farms
from Unknown Brand
26.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chemdawg #4 | Wykanush
from Unknown Brand
30.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
B's Purple Hindu Kush *Low Quantity* | Pharmer's Market
from Unknown Brand
12.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
B's Master Kush *Low Quantity* | Pharmer's Market
from Unknown Brand
16.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bs OG Kush *Low Quantity* | Pharmer's Market
from Unknown Brand
16.76%
THC
0%
CBD
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lamb's Bread Sour Diesel *Low Quantity* | Pharmer's Market
from Unknown Brand
13.7%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Secret Formula | Summary LLC
from Unknown Brand
26.24%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Moose Tracks | Old Gold Gardens
from Unknown Brand
24.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Oranges | Mother Magnolia
from Unknown Brand
23.29%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Urkle Shocker | Nature's Path
from Unknown Brand
19.49%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry | Juicy Jackson
from Unknown Brand
26.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Borderliner XTRM | Critical Green Farms
from Unknown Brand
21.16%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Diamond *Low Quantity* | Belushi's Farms
from Unknown Brand
26.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Diamond
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Very Berry Cheesecake *Low Quantity* | Sun Raa
from Unknown Brand
16.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Very Berry Haze
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Papaya | Dairyland Dankery
from Unknown Brand
16.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
All prices listed are prior to adding state-mandated 20% tax.
from flower
100%
THC
0%
CBD
n/a
Strain
Melon Gum | Blohmwelles
from Unknown Brand
17.1%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Melon Gum
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Arukah | Eugenius
from Unknown Brand
1.22%
THC
24.1%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
J-Meringue | Oregon's Own
from Unknown Brand
20.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cintrigue | Oregon's Own
from Unknown Brand
18.29%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Galactic Animal Cookies #2 | Scissortail Farms
from Unknown Brand
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Frank's Gift | Bishop Orchard
from Unknown Brand
3.7%
THC
9.57%
CBD
Frank's Gift
Strain
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
